Mash Central celebrates Tuku’s life

Mashonaland Central Province benefitted much from the philanthropic works of music icon Oliver Mtukudzi as he was always ready to give a hand especially to the less privileged.

Right from Chirimuuta village, Kasimbwi his home up to the remote areas of Dande, the hand of Mtukudzi the philanthropist was not short.

Mashonaland Central Province Senator Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri recounted how Tuku built a whole classroom block at Murongwe Primary School in Dande during the days Shiri was still serving in the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

Shiri was addressing residents of Guruve at the launch of a community information centre by POTRAZ.

“I knew him well and you may recall we built a school at Murongwe in Dande, we put computers and electricity. All that we did with the help of Tuku. I approached Tuku when I was still Air Marshal and took him to a remote school on a helicopter and I asked him when you sing “Ndafunga Dande” what will you be singing of, is it the baobab tree, the mopani tree, the goats or the little mud house, he remained quiet and I told him I brought you here because of this poor school, why don’t we look for donations for this school. He said no problem but first I want my own block here and he built his own block. After that we sort donations in several places. He was Ambassador for Air Force Commander Charity Fund,” he said.

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Kazembe Kazembe told the same gathering, the provincial leadership did not hesitate to recommend Tuku to the party leadership so that he would be considered for national hero’s status.

“We lost a son of Mashonaland Central who comes from Kasimbwi, Madziva in Shamva. He once stayed in Guruve. They know him all over the world, Australia, New Zealand and so on. On that note I want to thank the President, our party Zanu PF, the nation of Zimbabwe, all the people who asked. As Zanu PF when we heard we decided and no one opposed the fact that this is a hero and wrote a request during the night – for him to be considered for national hero’s status,” said Kazembe.

Back in his home village, Tuku was always ready to give a hand, be it roofing the local dip tank, establishing a soccer ground for the youth at Kasimbwi for which he had already bought uniforms that were yet to be delivered, while he wanted to establish a youth centre in the same area. A large void has been left in all the charity works.

Like this: Like Loading...