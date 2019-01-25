43 buses for Tuku’s Madziwa Sunday burial

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

NATIONAL hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi will be buried tomorrow at his rural home in Madziwa. The international music icon succumbed to diabetes at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Wednesday. President Mnangagwa declared Dr Mtukudzi a national hero on Thursday. Government has provided 43 buses to ferry mourners to Madziwa tomorrow morning.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said 30 buses will ferry people from Harare.

“As a sign of love, we are encouraging Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers and attend the burial in Madziwa. As Government, we have come up with 30 buses for Harare, so

that those who would want to join the mourners can do so. These 30 buses will leave for Madziwa on Sunday morning.

“There are five buses organised to ferry people from Mashonaland West, while five others have been set aside for Mashonaland Central. There will be one bus for each of the remaining provinces,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Mtukudzi family was allocated two buses. Today, the national hero’s body leaves his Norton home at 8am for Pakare Paya Arts Centre where a church service will be held.

By 12 noon, the funeral procession departs for the National Sports Stadium where various artistes will be performing live.

“Tomorrow, 26 January 2019, a church service will be held at Pakare Paya at 9am. Body viewing will be held there.

“The National Arts Council in conjunction with other stakeholders has organised a concert in honour of our late national hero which will be held tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The hearse will leave for One Commando barracks.

Helicopters will leave for Madziwa around 3.30pm. The body will lie in state before burial tomorrow afternoon. Minister Mutsvangwa said those who cannot make it to Norton can just go straight to the National Sports Stadium where the gates open at 9am.

