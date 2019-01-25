Tuku tribute show at National Sports Stadium

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Celebrated Southern African artistes are set to honour superstar Oliver Mtukudzi posthumously.

He died earlier this week at the age of 66. In a major show, that has been termed as one of the biggest music events on the continent, both local and international artistes are set to perform at the show scheduled for National Sports Stadium today. The show begins at 9am and runs until 6pm. One of the organisers veteran music promoter Josh Hozheri said major local artistes have already confirmed.

“People are still confirming but so far we have Thomas Mapfumo, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, the Charambas, Peter Moyo, Andy Muridzo, Romeo Gasa, Victor Kunonga and Jah Signal.

“Most artistes have cancelled their various shows and many more are still to confirm,” he said. Hozheri said it’s a great honour to have worked with Tuku.

Meanwhile South African artistes are also headed for the concert.

Tuku’s manager Walter Wanyanya said artistes are still confirming through Mtukudzi’s agent.

“So far Ringo, Berita Khumalo and Yvonne Chaka Chaka have confirmed their participation.

“Many other artistes are in talks with our South African booking agent,” he said.

Mtukudzi was a celebrated musician, one of only three locals to be admitted into the Afro-fusion Hall-of-fame in United States.

He succumbed to his long struggle with diabetes.

Tuku grew up in Highfeilds but moved to Norton where he is celebrated for his commitment in nurturing young artistes through the Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

Like this: Like Loading...