Mnangagwa’s sidekicks fight for twitter account

Monica Mutsvangwa, Energy Mutodi, and Nick Mangwana

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting said President Mnangagwa’s Twitter account represents his views and positions.

The statement posted on Twitter by the Information Ministry is in response to President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba who said there has been an attempt to put words in Mnangagwa’s mouth. Said Charamba:

Just when we were in there, the President was drawing my attention to an attempt to as it were, to put words into his mouth using his Twitter account. So, don’t always believe that which is coming through.

However, the Monica Mutsvangwa led ministry said everything that is posted on the Twitter account has to be cleared by President Mnangagwa. The Information Ministry said:

There maybe be many fake accounts in HE President Mnangagwa’s name but @ edmnangagwa is the legitimate voice of the President. Nothing goes on there but that which represents his views and positions on issues and that which he has explicitly cleared.

