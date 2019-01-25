ZCTU President Peter Mutasa Hands Himself Over To Police

Peter Mutasa

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa handed himself to police in the company of his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.

Mutasa’s lawyers Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practitioners had written to police demanding to know if their client was on their wanted list.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald on Thursday night that they wanted to interview Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa, activist Promise Mkwananzi and some MDC Alliance party members in connection with last week’s protests.

