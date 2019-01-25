JUST IN: Redan under fire over coupons

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

REDAN Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd has been given a 72 hour ultimatum by its clients to reverse its decision to debase the value of coupons they bought or face legal action.

The 50 clients stand to lose over $200 000 if Redan does not reverse its decision. Redan Petroleum has been accused of swindling customers, who had been holding on to coupons, by reducing the quantity of fuel that is redeemable following Government’s decision to increase fuel prices a fortnight ago.

A coupon which could redeem 200 litres, now only fetches 80 litres. The new retail prices are $3,31/litre (previously $1,34) for petrol and $3,11/litre (previously $1,49) for diesel. Redan, on January 12, issued a statement saying it had reduced, for example, 20 litres of fuel coupons to eight litres and 200 litres to 80 litres after the price increase.

On Wednesday representing 56 clients Alex F & Associates wrote to Redan threatening legal action if the quantities of fuel reflected on the coupons were not restored within 72 hours. Lawyer Mr Godfrey Nyamukuwa today confirmed that they had served Redan with a letter following instructions from their clients.

More to follow…

