Mtukudzi Family Declines Heroes Acre Burial Offer For Music Icon From Mnangagwa

Reports indicate that the family of the late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi has declined the offer extended by the government to have him buried at the National Heroes Acre. Instead, Mtukudzi will be buried at his rural home in Madziva. A family member is quoted as saying:

He will be buried in Madziva at 2 pm on Sunday. These are Oliver’s express wishes. He wanted to be buried amongst his ancestors.

A Zanu PF Central Committee member who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the Press said:

We are obviously disappointed but their wishes have to be respected. It was going to be a good opportunity for the President to address the nation on the challenges the country is facing.

