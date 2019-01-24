DEMBARE EYE MAZEMBE DEFENDER

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

GIANTS Dynamos are keen to have a closer look at former TP Mazembe defender Petit Diamo Onedika Katako who arrived in the country this week for an assessment.

The lanky Congolese player joined the Glamour Boys at their training ground yesterday, with head coach Lloyd Chigowe insisting he has to prove himself first.

Katako was signed by TP Mazembe from FC Saint Eloi Lupopo in 2014.

He played Champions League football with the continental giants before they moved him to their sister club Don Bosco after one-and-a-half seasons. The defender, who once played in the same team with Zimbabweans Carrington Gomba and Ali Sadiki at Don Bosco, said he was eager to play for Dynamos.

His contract with Don Bosco expired last year.

Katako is coming at a time when Dynamos have signed another Congolese player Ngandu Mangala, who impressed during the trials at the RBZ Sports Club.

Mangala was born in the DRC, but grew up in Zimbabwe.

The 25-year old forward has played for lower division sides Ruwa Gunners, Prime Rangers and Green Fuel where he finished with 12 goals in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One last year.

However, another Congolese player Mbiyavanga Wombo, who played for relegated side TP Molunge, failed to make the grade.

“A foreign player should prove his value, he has to demonstrate something which the local players do not have.

“Otherwise, there is no reason why we should have a foreign player who plays just like the locals.

“If it is like that then I would rather give the contract to a local player,” said Chigowe.

The DeMbare coach said they were looking to conclude their trials next week.

Former Zimbabwe international Edward Sadomba has since signed with the giants and they are chasing another former Glamour Boy Archford Gutu.

The midfielder was recently released in a massive clear-out by Swedish club IFK Varnamo after the team was relegated to the third-tier league.

“Naturally, you will be elated to have a former international, someone who has got European exposure like Archford Gutu in your ranks.

“Such a player will also help stabilise the youngsters because we do need the experience.

“Our aim is to be highly competitive to make sure that a brand like Dynamos will not be dragged into the mud.

“For example, fighting relegation is mediocrity at its worst. We should be fighting and competing against the best,” said Chigowe.

Former FC Platinum winger Hillary Bakacheza, Livingstone Genti, Osbourne Mukuradare, Rodwell Mhlanga, Edgar Mhungu, ex-CAPS United man Crispen Machisi and their former goalkeeper Munyaradzai Diya are also training with DeMbare.

“Last year was a big challenge. For starters we had 23 players only and then we had 19. Coupled with injuries, it was a big challenge.

“The fact that we managed to survive, we give it to the Almighty but now we have been given a chance to build a team.

“All things being equal, I think we can do a better job,” said Chigowe.

