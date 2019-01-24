Black day in honour of Tuku

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has declared today as “Dhuku” day in honour of music superstar Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

Dr Mtukudzi died on Wednesday afternoon at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

Speaking at a Press conference yesterday, Minister Coventry described Tuku as an icon.

“As of today (Friday), an appeal is being made to the women folk, who constitute a sizeable percentage of Tuku’s fan base to put on black attire including head dress in what is being dubbed ‘Tuku Dhuku’.

“Males are being encouraged to put on African shirts and head-dress, and should they choose formal attire it should be without a neck tie,” she said.

She said her ministry has put up an organising committee to spearhead all logistical arrangement for a Tuku Memorial concert.

Pastor Charles Charamba and his wife Olivia arriving at Tuku’s funeral in Norton

The concert is to celebrate the life of a legend and his achievements in music.

“In recognition of his heroic works in the development of Zimbabwean music in general, the ministry has put up an organising committee comprising of ministry officials, members of Mtukudzi family, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, National Gallery of Zimbabwe, arts industry practitioners, music promoters and artists is being set up to spearhead all logistical arrangements for a Tuku Memorial concert.

“In that vein, corporates who benefited immensely from Dr Mtukudzi’s works through advertisements, promotion and marketing activities among others commissioned works are encouraged to come on board in making arrangements for the concert and burial,” she said.

Minister Coventry added that transport to ferry artists to Tuku’s homestead has also been organised.

