Star FM Music Awards postponed

Lianne Ndemera Arts Reporter

Star FM music awards ceremony that was set for tonight has been postponed to February 1 following the death of music icon Oliver Mtukudzi.

Mtukudzi died on Wednesday at Avenues Clinic and organisers of the awards have seen it fit to show respect to the legend by postponing the awards.

General Manager of the Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division, Comfort Mbofana said they postponed the awards to allow the music industry time to mourn the late great legend.

“We have seen it fit to postpone the Star FM music awards from the set date of 25 January 2019 to the February 1, 2019. This is to allow the music industry and the nation at large to mourn Tuku,” he said.

Speaking to The Herald, the Musical Awards Manager Zandile Ndlovhu, said everything else including the glitz and glamour theme and traditional art has not changed.

“We are paying respect to our music hero as a nation. The long awaited ceremony had to be cancelled to pay reverence to our legend of this art who has been a great ambassador of the station as well. People should take note that everything else is still the same as planned except for the date that has moved to next week,” said Zandile.

The Star FM Music Awards 2019 is an inaugural event set to honour the radio station’s outstanding musicians. The Awards identify musical excellence, providing a multi-faceted celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Zimbabwean music. Its main objective is to bring respect and sustainability to the Zimbabwe music industry.

It is set to take place at Zimbali Lifestyle Centre in Greendale. It promises to be a glamorous event that will be attended strictly by invitation.

Like this: Like Loading...