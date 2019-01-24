Questions about André Hanekom’s death in Mozambique jail

JOHANNESBURG. – International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has directed High Commissioner to Mozambique Mandisi Mpahlwa to engage with authorities there to establish the cause of death of André Hanekom, the 61-year-old South African man who was being held in that country.

Sisulu had requested feedback report, Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.

Earlier, News24 reported that Hanekom’s daughter, Amanda, had confirmed that Hanekom had died in custody on Wednesday morning.

Mabaya said the department was also engaging with the high commissioner to ensure that the family was assisted with obtaining the body.

“Most importantly the minister also directed the high commissioner to engage with the authorities in Mozambique around this matter, so that we understand what has happened and what led to his death. As you are aware, the gentleman was in prison,” Mabaya said.

Mabaya said that the department would have more details surrounding Hanekom’s death and other arrangements in the coming days.

Hanekom’s daughter told News24 that he had been transported to Pemba ahead of his court appearance on terrorism charges, and to a meeting with the high commissioner on Friday, when he suddenly and inexplicably got ill.

“We are hoping to recover my father’s remains in order to determine the cause of death,” Amanda told News24.

Hanekom was detained in Mozambique and was facing a number of charges, the department said.

News24 reported that Hanekom and two Tanzanians had been arrested on December 31, and had been named by Mozambican authorities as being part of a jihadist group operating in the region.

Meanwhile, Hanekom’s family, believes he was poisoned.

“We suspect he was poisoned,” Hanekom’s daughter Amanda told News24. “We need to confirm this by having blood tests done, but we first need to recover his remains. – News24

