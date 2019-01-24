Prof Jonathan Moyo has a case to answer and must face trial – High Court

FUGITIVE politician Professor Jonathan Moyo, who was slapped with a $5 million defamation suit by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has a case to answer and must face civil trial, the High Court has ruled.

VP Chiwenga is suing over a press statement issued by Prof Moyo in July 2017, insinuating that the he did not earn his doctorate degree with the University of KwaZulu Natal but, instead, someone authored the thesis on his behalf in fulfilment of the programme.

Prof Moyo’s bid to avoid trial failed yesterday after Justice Thompson Mabhikwa threw out his application for exception with costs. In the application, Prof Moyo had argued that VP Chiwenga’s summons and declaration were vague and embarrassing.

Justice Mabhikwa ruled that the claim was reasonable, clear and unambiguous. He said Prof Moyo must defend himself in a civil trial.

“It is this court’s finding that anyone reading these documents (defendants’ papers included), cannot claim to be disillusioned as to what damages are claimed,” ruled Justice Mabhikwa.

