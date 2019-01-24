Oliver Mtukudzi declared a national hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just declared late musician Dr Oliver Mtukudzi a national hero.

Tuku becomes the first musician to be a national hero.

The President made the announcement at Tuku’s home in Norton where he had gone to console the late musician’s wife Daisy and the Mtukudzi family.

In conferring national hero status to Tuku, President Mnangagwa said the Zanu PF politburo sat on Thursday afternoon and unanimously voted for Tuku to be recognised as a national hero.

The President said the Mtukudzi family will decide where and when Tuku will be buried.

More details to follow…

