Boy dies in croc attack

Tafadzwa Mvududu

An eight-year-old boy was recently attacked and killed by a crocodile while swimming along Runde River in Shurugwi, in another case of growing human-wildlife conflicts in the country.

Last year, crocodiles killed 16 of the total 20 people who died as a result of wild animal attacks.

In 2018 nearly 200 people were attacked by wild animals that include elephants, hippopotamuses, lions and buffaloes.

Zimparks public relations manager Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the death of Jabulani Tatega.

He said: “This is yet another sad loss of life. We are losing lives to wild animals at a fast rate and I want to repeat our call to people living in or visiting areas with wildlife to always take precautionary measures to avoid such incidents.

“The body of the young boy was later found floating along the river and the matter has been reported to the police.

“However, human-wildlife conflicts are not only about crocodile attacks, but there are also other dangerous animals that people take for granted when crossing into their territories.

“People should also desist from herding livestock in game parks for this does not only put their lives at risk, but can also result in diseases outbreaks.”

Mr Farawo said in 2017 about 346 people were attacked by wild animals resulting in 40 deaths and 30 serious injuries.

He said of those that died, 25 were victims of crocodile attacks.

