PICTURES: Life and Times of Tuku

Below is a collection of Oliver Mtukudzi’s images taken over the years.
Tuku speaking to reporters from The Herald in August 2003
Tuku once performed Mahube band
Tuku talks to some unidentified people at a cocktail party
Tuku leaves the guitar for the dance floor at his joint show wth Bongo Maffin at the City Sports Centre. 11 Dec 2001
Oliver Mtukudzi shares the stage with South Africa’s Ringo (Left)
Sharon Mugabe(L) and another unidentified official of African Banking Corporation share the joyous moments after Tuku blew out candles to mark his 50th birthday while his wife Daisy (Second from Right) claps her hands.- 9-9-2002
Tuku gets Auxilia Chimusoro Award 2002
Tuku(crouching centre) & his dynamic team, 27 Oct 2000