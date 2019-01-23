Mupfumira appoints tourism ambassador

Michael Tome and Kudakwashe Mhundwa

ENVIRONMENT, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, has appointed Touchroad International Holdings chairman Dr He Liehui as the country’s tourism ambassador to China.

She made the appointment on Tuesday at the launch of Tour Africa-New Horizon Project.

Black Panther movie icon, Danai Gurira, celebrated springbok rugby player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and songstress Penelope Jane Powers (PJ Powers) have also been appointed tourism ambassadors.

Liehui appointment follows his exploits in advancing Zimbabwe as a favourable tourism destination.

Through his mentorship Touchroad International will see Zimbabwe receiving 350 Chinese tourists every month from March this year.

This endeavour is meant to carry on the momentum currently prevailing in the tourism industry where according to the figures released by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, the country received about 2,7 million tourists in 2018, surpassing the peak recorded in 1999.

Speaking at the launch of Tour Africa-New Horizon Project, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, said the initiative is meant to ensure that the tourism sector is proficiently marketed globally.

“The launch of Tour Africa comes at a time when we as Government are re-engaging the world to come and invest in Zimbabwe. As such, we have also made strides to ensure that we are ably represented by patriotic Tourism Ambassadors regardless of race, colour or creed.

“I therefore, wish to take this opportunity to officially announce that my ministry has appointed the following Ambassadors for tourism promotion: Dr He Liehui, Tendai Mtawarira, Danai Gurira and PJ Powers.

“The Ambassadors will be officially appointed at an appropriate time. However, because he is present with us here today, I officially present the Ambassadorial Certificate to Dr He Lihue,” said Minister Mupfumira.

Dr Liehui is a key player in the Belt and Road Initiative and think tank behind the Tour Africa – New Horizon Project.

He was significantly involved in organising the China-Zimbabwe Business forums in April and June 2018 and bringing investors to Zimbabwe following the renewed efforts by the government to resuscitate the economy.

Danai Gurira is riding on the global limelight after playing influential roles in “Black Panther”, an Afrocentric movie that won countless accolades in the previous year.

She added a further to her cap by her appointment as United Nations Women Goodwill ambassador late 2018 at the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa thus fit enough to carry the flag and promote Zimbabwe as a tourism destination of choice.

On the other hand South African based rugby player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira was recently assigned as vice-captain at Sharks, the club he plays for in South African Rugby league.

Mtawarira is also set to become the most capped South African Super Rugby player this year, requiring just six more caps to surpass the record currently held by Adriaan Strauss and the Minister is confident he will ride on his fan base to promote Zimbabwe as a favourable tourism destination.

