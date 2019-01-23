Chigove to build around Sadomba

Petros Kausiyo and Tadious Manyepo

EDWARD SADOMBA officially returned to training with Dynamos yesterday, exactly 10 years after his last dance with the Glamour Boys, with the veteran forward set to be the rock upon which the ailing Harare giants’ rebuilding exercise will be anchored.

Sadomba, who had appeared to have gone into retirement after a career that took him to West and North Africa, and included a brief stint in the United Arab Emirates, took part in the Dynamos training session at the Reserve Bank Sports Club under the watchful eyes of coach Lloyd Chigowe and his assistant Murape Murape.

Murape was the only face with institutional memory of Sadomba’s exploits with the club, having been his teammate when the Harare giants defied odds and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2008.

Sadomba also top-scored for Dynamos in that campaign and was at the end of that season snapped up by Bidvest Wits en-route to Liga Muculmana of Mozambique. The former Zimbabwe international, however, returns to a Dynamos side that is being rebuilt using a bunch of rookie players. Coach Chigowe said he would thrust Sadomba with the leadership role of his 2019 Class and to also front the line of attack. Chigowe said he is expecting the 35 year-old forward to bring the experience to the youthful side he is assembling ahead of the start of the season.

“He has committed to play for Dynamos. We value his experience, he is a player who has played at a higher level in Africa,’’ said Chigove.

“He played in the CAF Champions League at Dynamos and I think consecutively, for three or four years, at Al Hilal in Sudan. We value all that and we hope it rubs off on our youngsters who are on a learning curve.’’

Chigove believes the likes of Sadomba, Jimmy Tigere and Godfrey Mukambi will bring in a competitive edge to the club and help the newboys to quickly settle in.

“He had already committed himself for a one year (renewable) contract,” said Chigowe.

“Definitely he will be the team leader and I will build the team around him and the other five players we have retained from the squad that did duty last year.

“The level of enthusiasm, which the youngsters at the team have been displaying while trying to be part of this club, is overwhelming. Sometimes you feel pity to let some of these youngsters go. You will be tempted to sign them and loan them out maybe. There is so much talent that has responded to the Dynamos rebuilding cause.

“We are being objective in our assessment of the players who are on trials and believe that if we are fair we can select some good players, unfortunately, there are a number of guys whom we have already signed.

“By end of the season in 2018, we already had an idea of the people we wanted to bring on board, but we also gave room to some other guys to showcase their talent. It was not a haphazard exercise.’’

Though Chigowe refused to reveal the identity of some of the players the club have already signed, Hilary Bakacheza, Livingstone Genti, Osbourne Mukuradare, Munyaradzi Diya, Archford Gutu as well as Crispen Machisi have been linked with DeMbare.

