President mourns Tuku

Condolence Message by His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, following the death of Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, 23rd January, 2019

It was with a deep sense of shock and great sadness that I learnt of the death of our very own legendary musician and artist, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, who died at the Avenues Clinic, Harare, this afternoon. An international icon, the late Dr Mtukudzi has been our cultural ambassador throughout his illustrious musical career raising our national flag high wherever he went to perform here at home, on the African continent and throughout the world. He was an expression of Zimbabwean identity, a man of humble character, affable and engaging in his own way through Tuku Music. The whole Nation is all the poorer with his passing on.

On behalf of the Government, the party Zanu PF, my family and indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the Mtukudzi family, especially his wife, Daisy, and the children, during this their hour of grief.

May they derive comfort from the knowledge that the arts world in particular and our Nation as a whole, share their deep pain and great loss.

May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.

E.D. Mnangagwa

President

