JUST IN: Demo looters ransacked Choppies of $400k goods, stole traffic light

Freeman Razemba and Yeukai Karengezeka

Two men who were part of a gang that vandalized and stole a traffic intersection light in Chitungwiza before looting groceries worth over $400 000 at Choppies Supermarket in the town during last week’s MDC-Alliance-instigated violent protests have been arrested.

The two, Takemore Bhunu (27) of Glen View 3 and Godsave Mukore (25) of Chitungwiza, all not employed today appeared before Chitungwiza Magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi who remanded them in custody.

They pleaded not guilty alleging that the Zimbabwe Republic Police had planted the evidence against them saying when the incident occurred they were at home.

Their trial will continue tomorrow with two witnesses expected to testify. Ms Tendai Shonhayi prosecuted. It is the State case that on January 14 at around 1100hours, the informant, Gabriel Kawara (42) who is employed at Choppies Supermarket at Chitungwiza Town Centre locked doors of the shop after receiving threats of a shutdown and went home.

But at around 9am, Bhunu and Mukore who were in the company of their accomplices who are still at large, had already armed themselves with stones, logs and iron bars and barricaded Mharapara road at C-Junction with burning tyres. They destroyed the traffic intersection light which was at the junction and carried it away.

At around 1200hours the gang proceeded to the town centre where they barricaded Mabvazuva Road before they proceeded to Choppies Supermarket where they forcibly opened the doors using stones, iron bars and logs.

