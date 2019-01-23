JUST IN: Makandiwa cleared over “fake prophecies”

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

United Family International Church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife, Ruth, who were being sued for US$6,5 million over alleged “fake prophecies” have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Harare-based businessman Mr Upenyu Mashangwa and his spouse, Blessing, filed the lawsuit at the High Court in 2017 claiming the prophet in 2012 misrepresented that they would encounter a “debt cancellation miracle” and encouraged them to continue “seeding”.

They also alleged fraud and defamation. However, the High Court summarily dismissed the six claims against UFIC leaders as false, frivolous and vexatious.

