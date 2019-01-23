Chris Brown suing alleged rape victim for defamation

Singer Chris Brown performs during Philipp Plein’s women’s 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Picture: AP

Chris Brown is suing his alleged rape victim for defamation, after denying her claims that he raped her in his hotel room in Paris, France.

The ‘Yeah 3x’ singer and two other men, including his bodyguard, were arrested in Paris on Monday after a 24-year-old woman made an allegation of rape, and after he spoke out to deny the unnamed woman’s claims, he is now planning on taking legal action against her.

Chris’ Parisian lawyer Raphael Chiche told TMZ: “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

The ‘Loyal’ hitmaker, 29, was given the all clear to return to the US on Tuesday, and although the investigation into the alleged incident is not over, Chris took to social media to condemn the claims against him. Posting a picture on Instagram which read “This B!tch Lyin’ “, Chris – who has four-year-old daughter Royalty from a past relationship – wrote: “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! “NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!(sic)”

