Kamativi tailing project on course

Business Reporter

Kamativi Tailing Company (KTC) has secured funding for a dense medium separation plant after concluding a $9,5 million off take finance facility with a Swiss-based firm Transamine Trading SA, the company said yesterday.

KTC is a joint venture between Jimbata, operating as Zimbabwe Lithium, and Kamativi Tin Mines (KTM), a subsidiary of Zimbabwe Mining Development Company (ZMDC).

In its latest progress report published yesterday on its tailing project being undertaken in the western Matabeleland, the company said it had also secured off take agreements for the first 150 000 tonnes of lithium concentrate under the arrangement.

“During first quarter of 2019, local engineering firm, MEPP will complete all the aspects of the engineering DMS plant design criteria with MinMet, leading to the importation, erection and construction of the DMS plant during the second and third quarter,” said KTC.

“The company will commence civil engineering requirements at the Kamativi site which will include but not limited to the refurbishment of existing buildings, preparation of the plant site and associated buildings, reconditioning of the electrical, water and sewerage infrastructure required to support Phase 1 of the project.”

The Kamativi tailings storage facility contains man-made deposits that were created from dumps produced from processing of tin mineralisation at the KTM. The tailings were deposited from 1936 to 1994 and were derived from the mining and processing of the tin-bearing (spodumene-bearing lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites).

The spodumene is the predominant lithium, with little amounts of cookeite, zinnwaldite, petalite and amblygonite.

The Mineral Resource Statement for the project was based on geochemical analyses and density measurements, attained from drilling and pitting respectively, undertaken between March and June last year. A total of 115 vertical holes were drilled at a nominal 100 metres grid spacing.

Initially, drilling was by coring, and later an auger method was employed. Blank samples, certified reference materials and duplicates were included with the drill hole samples. During the final quarter of 2018, the company also completed bulk test work on the tailings material using South Africa’s national mineral research organisation, Mintek.

The test work was overseen by MinMet Projects, a South African engineering organisation, appointed by the company, with extensive experience in lithium processing, having recently completed similar DMS plants in Australia, namely Tawana Resources and Pilbara Minerals.

“The results of the test work met the company’s predictions and expectations with a sample of high quality lithium concentrate,” said KTC.

Green Resources, a local environmental management firm is in the process of completing the Environmental Impact Assessment and project approvals as determined by the Environmental Management Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...