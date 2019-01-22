Civil servants’ allowance on Friday

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

CIVIL servants will receive the 22,7 percent cushioning allowance offered by President Mnangagwa this Friday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza has said.

President Mnangagwa offered civil servants the allowance last week to cover the January to March 2019 period.

The allowance will cushion civil servants from current challenges in the economy and has nothing to do with negotiations currently underway between Government and its workers.

In a statement yesterday, Minister Nzenza said Government cared about its employees.

“In an effort to continuously improve the welfare of public servants, Government has already embarked on various monetary and non-monetary incentives, including provision of transport services to public servants and provision of affordable housing schemes for public servants in places and locations of their choice and at their places of work,” she said.

Minister Nzenza said after noting the plight faced by public servants, President Mnangagwa offered a cushioning allowance to cover the period between January and March 2019 while negotiations on the cost of living adjustments were underway.

“The cushioning allowance for January will be paid by the 25th of this month and subsequently for February and March 2019 on designated pay dates.

“As requested by its workers, Government is working out scenarios on distributing the $300 million offer for consideration at the various negotiating fora,” she said.

Minister Nzenza said in an effort to resolve the issues confronting both business and labour, Government was engaging the social partners through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF).

“It is envisaged that the agreed social contract will lead to stabilisation of the economy and improvement in the general welfare of the people.

“Government wishes to appreciate the commitment shown by workers in both the private and public sectors to reporting for duty and rendering vital services despite the current challenges,” she said.

The TNF is a platform for consultations, cooperation and negotiation on social and economic issues.

Government and civil servants are still negotiating on the proposed salary increase.

