RBZ dismisses bond notes discontinuation claim

John Mangudya

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has dismissed an article circulating on social media on the discontinuation of the use of bond notes.

In a statement to the ZBC News, RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya said the article should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

“The article is not only misleading but is designed to cause confusion, panic and despondency within the economy. Members of the public should not be misled by such counterproductive articles,” he said.

The said article claimed that bond notes will be discontinued on the 26 of January, urging people to dispose the legal tender as soon as possible.

Like this: Like Loading...