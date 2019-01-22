Uganda’s largest telecom confirms arrest, deportation of employees

KAMPALA. — MTN Uganda, one of the largest telecommunication companies in Uganda, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two of its senior employees by security operatives.

The company in a statement said its Chief Marketing Officer was arrested on Saturday upon arrival from a business trip abroad while the Head of Sales and Distribution was arrested on Monday by unidentified security personnel.

MTN said the two have been deported from Uganda to their home countries, France and Rwanda, respectively. “MTN Uganda, together with all its employees, remains fully committed to operating within and respecting the laws of the country,” the company said.

The Ugandan police in a statement issued earlier on Tuesday said the duo were deported because of engaging in activities that threatened national security. The police did not give details on what activities the two were engaged in. The police urged the public to remain alert and inform security agencies reporting any suspicious activity.

A police statement issued here said the two were using their employment at one of the country’s major telecommunication companies to achieve their ill motives. The deportation of the two foreigners, who were using their employment as tools to achieve their ill motives, has enabled the country to disrupt their intended plans of compromising the national security, the police statement said.

“We urge members of the public to remain alert and continue helping the police and its sister security agencies by reporting any suspicious activity,” the police added. Local media reported that the two who were working for MTN Uganda were arrested on Monday. The police statement did not give details on what subversive activities the two were engaged in. – Xinhua

