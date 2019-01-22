US black female senator joins race for presidency

WASHINGTON. – Senator Kamala Harris, the California Democrat and barrier-breaking prosecutor who became the second black woman to serve in the United States Senate, declared her candidacy for president on Monday, joining an increasingly crowded and diverse field in what promises to be .

The choreography of the announcement carried abundant symbolism: Harris entered the race on the holiday of Martin Luther King’s Birthday, an overt nod to the historic nature of her candidacy. Her timing was also meant to evoke Shirley Chisholm, the New York congresswoman who 47 years ago this week.

In addition, Harris will hold her first campaign event on Friday in South Carolina, where black voters are the dominant force in the Democratic primary, rather than start off by visiting Iowa and New Hampshire, the two predominantly white states that hold their nomination contests first. She will hold a kick-off rally Sunday in Oakland, California, her hometown, and a town hall in Iowa later next week.

“The core of my campaign is the people,” Harris said at an afternoon news conference at Howard University, the historically black college she attended in the 1980s. “Nobody is living their life through the lens of one issue. And I think what people want is leadership that sees them through the complexity of their lives and pays equal attention to their needs. Let’s not put people in a box.”

Harris’s campaign is already facing scepticism from some in the party’s liberal wing, who believe she has lurched to the left only in recent years as preparation for a presidential campaign. She has repeatedly come under scrutiny from liberals for several “tough-on-crime” positions she took as a prosecutor in California, including defending the use of the death penalty as recently as 2015 and establishing a measure that sought to punish parents for chronically truant children.

For the first time, the Democratic presidential race now includes several high-profile women, with Harris joining two other prominent senators, and . , a Hawaii Democrat, has also said she is running, and more women could enter the race in the coming weeks.

Harris made her announcement during a morning interview on “Good Morning America.” She also released a video aimed at supporters and other Democrats, debuting a campaign slogan that played off her background as a prosecutor: “Kamala Harris For the People.”

“The future of our country depends on you, and millions of others, lifting our voices to fight for our American values,” Harris said in the video. “Let’s do this together: For ourselves, for our children, for our country,” she said.

Her announcement to black voters by Democratic presidential candidates and potential candidates. Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont made appearances, as did Gillibrand, Warren and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr, for supporting crime bills earlier in his career that have been criticised for disproportionately impacting black Americans.

Harris’s long-expected entry comes as many Democrats are eager to find new leaders and as the party grasps for a unifying message .

A 54-year-old former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney, Harris is something of a bridge between the Democrats eyeing the race who are in their 70s, like Biden and Sanders, and those in their 40s, like Booker and former Representative Beto O’Rourke. Further, while she hails from one of the country’s most famously liberal cities, she has ties to both the pragmatic and leftist wings of the party: She is rooted in the Bay Area’s Democratic establishment but has embraced a more progressive agenda since being elected to the Senate in 2016.

While other Democrats have focused their economic policy on regulating corporations or limiting the influence of Wall Street, Harris’s signature proposal is more focused on individuals and would provide lower-income families with monthly cash payments of up to $500. She has also proposed a bail reform bill that’s backed by several civil rights groups, and she focused her initial Senate work on curbing maternal death rates, particularly among black women.

Like many Democrats, Harris has sought to align herself with the party’s leftward drift in recent years, proclaiming her support for “Medicare for All” and, after an initial hesitation, disavowing most corporate donations. She has also embraced the legalization of recreational marijuana, a position she once rebuffed.

“She has long been a reform-minded prosecutor who struck a balance between the need for public safety and reckoning with civil rights ideals,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

But not everyone agrees that Harris can easily assuage Democrats worried about her record as a prosecutor and district attorney.

“If Kamala Harris wants people who care about dismantling mass incarceration and correcting miscarriages of justice to vote for her, she needs to radically break with her past,” wrote Lara Bazelon, a law professor, .

Harris is still not yet well known to voters, but as they face a Democratic nomination contest that is defined primarily by its uncertainty.

Trump has thrust issues of race and identity to the forefront of the national debate, and with the Democratic coalition growing even more dependent on racial minorities, Harris – the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother – would represent a history-making contrast in a general election against the president.

As the first black woman in the Senate in over a decade, she garnered attention from her perch on key committees for her intensive interrogations of Trump administration officials and nominees, most famously during with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Did you have communication with Russian businessmen or any Russian national? Are you aware of any communications?” Harris asked Sessions during the tense exchange.

“You let me qualify,” Sessions responded. “If I don’t qualify, you accuse me of lying, so I need to be correct as best as I can. I’m not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous.”

Harris focused her initial campaign message on broad themes of unity and revitalisation, which emphasise her unique status as one of – if not the – most viable black women to ever run for president. Her announcement video borrows language from “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the song and poem written in 1900 and long referred to as America’s “black national anthem.”

She has been compared to former President Barack Obama, who also ran for president just two years after coming to the Senate. But unlike Obama, who became a political celebrity even before he arrived in Washington, Harris has made her name since being elected to Congress.

“We can’t have business as usual, and I like that she’s not waiting her time – but she wants to make this time her own,” said Aaron Jenkins, a 37-year-old who works in education policy and attended the National Action Network’s breakfast honouring the King holiday on Monday.

Her centrist standing in the party could also turn out to be an asset. Her campaign advisers, which include several people who helped shepherd her from San Francisco to Capitol Hill, believe she is well-suited to build coalitions within the Democratic electorate, because she is not tethered to a single faction.

However, even before she formally entered the race, Harris was criticised by some in her own party.

One of her top aides, Larry Wallace, resigned in December after revelations that he was involved in a harassment lawsuit and a $400,000 settlement while working for the California Department of Justice. Harris has said she did not know about the settlement, but she apologised and took “full responsibility” for hiring Wallace.

Critics on Harris’s left have also called her record into question, pointing to a dramatic increase in the state’s prison population during her years in public office.

“Kamala Harris is a cop” goes one often-repeated criticism that floods the senator’s social media accounts.

“There were cases where folks who made a decision in my office and didn’t consult me and I regret that,” Harris said Monday when asked about some of her more controversial cases. “But there’s a lot of what I did as a prosecutor that I’m proud of.”

A Quinnipiac University poll in mid-December illustrated Harris’s potential, finding her with a favourable rating among Democrats but with the majority of respondents still wanting “to hear more.” About 40 percent of Democrats had a favourable opinion of her, compared with just 4 percent who viewed her unfavourably.

Harris, the first major candidate for president from California in over a quarter-century, could also benefit from changes to the 2020 nominating calendar. Her native state has moved up its primary to early March, immediately after the first four early-nominating states, presenting the possibility that she could capture a large trove of delegates just as the contest gets underway.

Republicans were quick to denigrate her candidacy on Monday.

“Kamala Harris is arguably the least-vetted Democrat running for president, but it’s already clear how unqualified and out of touch she is,” the Republican National Committee said in a statement, adding, “All she has to show for her brief time in the Senate is a radically liberal voting record.”

Harris’s campaign will be based in Baltimore with a second office in Oakland. Among the staff members she announced Monday was Maya Harris, her sister, who was a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and will serve as Harris’s campaign chair.

The campaign also premiered a logo that reads “Kamala Harris For The People” in blue and red letters across a yellow background. It was intended as another nod to Chisholm, who used a similar colour scheme for her presidential campaign in 1972. – New York Times

