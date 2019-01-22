JUST IN: President denounces violence

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today denounced political witnessed recently following calls by the opposition MDC-Alliance and its civic society partners for a so-called stay-away that degenerated into an orgy of looting, vandalism and lawlessness.

The Head of State said while it was everyone’s right to protest, any demonstration should be done peacefully, adding that violence and misconduct by anyone, including the security forces, was unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa, who was away in Eurasia when the MDC-Alliance and its affiliates unleashed an orgy of violence on the public, said the nation should be united and begin a national dialogue for the economy to grow.

“One week ago, I announced measures to stabilise our nation’s crucial fuel supply,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

“I was aware that these measures may not be popular, and this was not a decision we took lightly. But it was the right thing to do. What followed was regrettable and tragic. Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction; looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms; incitement and threats of violence, this is not the Zimbabwean way.”

The premeditated demonstrations, which were supported by foreign funded non-governmental organisations and social groups such as #Tajamuka and #This Flag, left six people, including a police officer, dead. Property worth millions of dollars was destroyed.

President Mnangagwa said Government will investigate allegations of misconduct by security details during the demonstrations and heads will roll against those found guilty.

