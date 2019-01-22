Jonathan Moyo Castigates Mnangagwa For ‘Arrogance’ And Contempt Of The People

4/10 Aware the citizens would protest on 14 January, instead of enabling them to protest peacefully, you unconstitutionally unleashed lethally armed soldiers, police, CIO agents & ZanuPF militia to provoke & terrorize citizens in the streets, public places & even in their homes!

5/10 It has become your modus operandi to use lethally armed soldiers for law enforcement. This is against domestic & international law. The Motlanthe Commission advised you on this but sadly its advice fell on your deaf ears. The army is an arm of war, not of law enforcement!

6/10 The wanton killings, brutal torture, rape & gruesome maiming of citizens with no access to treatment along with the internal displacement of persons & the siege of their homes, under the cover of an illegal Internet shutdown by your administration, were planned & systematic!

7/10 The savage violence against the people from 14 to 21 January, which includes 6 days when citizens were not on the streets, was by the Army, Police, CIO agents & Zanu-PF gangs who targeted your perceived political opponents. It was POLITICAL CLEANSING, a crime against humanity!

8/10 No. No. ARE YOU SINCERE by calling for NATIONAL DIALOGUE? If you are, why is the call coming from your @Twitter ghost writers? Why did you not say so at the airport on your arrival this morning? Why did you not say it to @ZBCNewsonline & @HeraldZimbabwe travelling with you?

9/10 While your ghost @Twitter writers call for national dialogue, your OFFICIAL SPOKESMAN, #GeorgeCharamba, has OFFICIALLY announced on your behalf that the savage violence against the citizens by your security forces was JUSTIFIED & is a “FORETASTE OF THINGS TO COME”. Dialogue?

10/10 The call for national dialogue on a fake @Twitter account run by ghostwriters is fake. What’s worse is that, as THE CAUSE OF THE CRISIS, you’ve lost the neutrality, credibility & constitutional legitimacy to INVITE anyone to any dialogue. Only neutral brokers can do that!