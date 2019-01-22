Mugabe’s Son, Chatunga Mocks Zimbabweans For Replacing His Father With ‘Thugs’

Chatunga Mugabe

According to the younger Mugabe, he actually laughed when he saw peole celebrating when they replaced his father with his “bouncers” as he knew that this would not end well in the future.

The word bouncers is an apparent reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is widely reported to have been Mugabe’s enforcer during his almost 4 decades in power. Writing on Twitter, Chatunga said

I laughed when my fellow brothers and sisters celebrated the removal of President RG my Dad and replaced him with his bouncers taizviziva kwazvichasvika here we go.

The tweet was sent at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa aborted his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to deal with the crisis at home. While he was away there was a fierce protest which started when the president announced a 150 percent increase in the price of fuel.

The government responded by launching a vicious and brutal crackdown on civilians which resulted in at least 12 dead and hundreds maimed and severely assaulted by uniformed forces.

