Violet Gonda

LONDON – British television Channel Four speak to Zimbabwean journalist Violet Gonda, whose journalism saw her barred from her home country for many years by former President Robert Mugabe.

[embedded content]

Channel Four speak to Zimbabwean journalist Violet Gonda, whose journalism saw her barred from her home country for many years by former President Robert Mugabe. When he was ousted in late 2017 she returned to report on the new government.

Like this: Like Loading...