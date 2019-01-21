DeMbare boss explains exodus

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa yesterday said they were giving their technical team the room to start all over again as the club grapples with a familiar player exodus that is threatening the upcoming season.

The Glamour Boys have so far lost about half the squad that did duty last season, with more players expected to jump from their ship in the coming weeks. And, as has become the norm in recent years at the Harare giants, the club has invited several unnamed players for trials as they stand no chance on the market against their well-resourced rivals.

Mupfurutsa yesterday said they have faith in Lloyd Chigowe’s rebuilding exercise. “The contracts of the majority of the players we had last season expired at the end of the year.

“So, we have been working with the signal from the coaches. Those that they wanted in their squad, they indicated and we opened negotiations.

“Very soon we will be announcing the details. Some of the players decided to move on and we couldn’t stand in their way.

“Dynamos have a culture and values and one has to fit in that system in order to be considered. The coaches are assessing that as well. If you can recall there have been some good players before who came with a big reputation but they failed to make it at Dynamos the reason being that they just could not fit into the system.

“The best thing is to give the coach a chance and the team some time to revitalise itself. Of course, there are fears that we will be left to start all over again but you may also be surprised to see some new gems coming up,” said Mupfurutsa.

So far, the players who have moved to rival clubs include Gift Saunyama, Marvelous Mukumba (both Black Rhinos), Marshal Machazane (Harare City), Cleopas Kapupurika (Highlanders), James Marufu (ZPC Kariba), Peace Makaha (Manica Diamonds), Bret Amidu (Chicken Inn), Obey Mwerahari (Triangle).

Skipper Ocean Mushure has since joined Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos.

Blessing Moyo has also been cleared and is believed to be hunting for a new club in South Arica while Kingston Nkhata was released late last year.

DeMbare are also likely to start the new season without goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and Blessing Mwandimutsira, striker Quality Kangadze, Phakamani Dube, Kuda Kumwala, Godfrey Mukambi and Valentine Kadonzvo who is likely to take up a scholarship in America.

DeMbare coach Chigowe indicated that he may end up retaining only four players from last season.

Goalkeeper Simba Chinani, who recently signed a new contract, Kudzanayi Dhemere, Tawanda Macheke and Kadonzvo are the only players who have been attending training since the club regrouped a fortnight ago.

