Pasuwa on verge of Bullets deal

Eddie Chikamhi Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa is set to continue his flirtation with Malawian football giants Nyasa Big Bullets as talks between the coach and his prospective employers have reached a crucial stage. The 48-year-old impressed Bullets on a short-term contract last year when he helped the Blantyre-based side win a record 14th title in the TNM Super League with two games to spare.

Reports from Malawi at the weekend indicated Pasuwa had already put pen to paper after agreeing to a three-year contract. However, his manager Gibson Mahachi yesterday told The Herald a deal was close but there were still some loose ends to deal with.

“We are still negotiating. Remember the initial deal was only for three months and the discussion for the option of a longer contract was only subject to how he performed.

“So the club has indicated that they still want his services. Obviously, they were impressed by his performance.

“I am sure he was also satisfied with the working conditions he found there and is confident of achieving more with the team.

“It’s only that we are still negotiating and in the next one or two days we should have concluded. They have tabled their offer and today (yesterday) we sent our counter-offer and we are waiting for their feedback,” said Mahachi.

Pasuwa joined Bullets in October last year with the mandate to win the title and also leading the club in the CAF Champions League.

The former Warriors coach, who was given games to prove himself, did not disappoint when he wrapped up the campaign with some games remaining.

The only downside was probably their preliminary round ouster from the CAF Champions League campaign after they were edged out on penalties by perennial campaigners Gor Mahia of Kenya.

The club’s chief executive Fleetwood Haiya was quoted by the local Malawian papers saying the deal to bring Pasuwa back was done and dusted. Pasuwa’s management team suggested yesterday he may have spoken too soon.

