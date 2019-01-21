Ciara hits back at Future?

Ciara and Russel

Ciara has seemingly hit back at her former fiancé Future, after he slammed her husband Russell Wilson, by telling her followers she’s going to “rise above” his comments.

The 35-year-old rapper slammed the NFL professional last week when he claimed he wasn’t “being a man” in his relationship with Ciara – with whom Future has four-year-old son Future Zahir – because he doesn’t tell her not to talk about Future on social media.

And now, it seems 33-year-old Ciara has offered a subtle response to Future’s comments, as she told her Instagram followers she was going to “rise above” the hate.

Posting a picture of herself taken from a low angle, she simply wrote: “Rise above.”

View this post on Instagram Rise Above. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 19, 2019 at 9:41am PST

And it seems Russell has also commented on Future’s outburst, as he posted a picture on his own Instagram account of Future Zahir giving his 21-month-old half-sister Sienna Princess – whom Ciara has with Russell – a sweet kiss.

The American football star wrote: “All that matters. #Love (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 19, 2019 at 9:58am PST

The posts come after the ‘Fine China’ hitmaker blasted the couple, saying that if the situation was reversed and he had married Ciara, he would stop her from “bringing her exes’ names up”.

He said: “He do exactly what she tell him to do. He’s not being a man in that position. He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him, I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’

“If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s**t no energy.”

Ciara married Russell in 2017 after calling off her engagement to Future in 2014, and previously said she feels inspired by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

In a video posted for his birthday, she said: “I love you so much. I am so excited for this special day for you. It is your birthday, but I also hope you feel like every day is your birthday or at least it is my goal to love you that way. May this year be everything you hope for and more – everything that you work hard for and more, you work hard. And you inspire me.

“I am grateful for the man that you are to our house, the father that you are to our kids, the lover that you are. You inspire me to be better. You make me a better woman. I am a better woman because of you.

“You make me want to figure out ways to love in a way that I never knew I could but I sure want to try hard as heck to make you happy because you make me feel so good. I hope you feel all the love you make me feel on this special day. I love you.”

Like this: Like Loading...