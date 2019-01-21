JUST IN: Five die in road accident

Sydney Kawadza Mashonaland West Bureau

Five people – four men and a woman – died last night in an accident involving a Toyota Wish travelling from Chegutu to Chinhoyi.

The time of the accident is, however, yet to be ascertained.

In an interview, Mashonaland West police provincial spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said police had since identified the four men who died in the accident. He said efforts were being made to identify the female passenger and names of the deceased would be released after their relatives have been notified.

“The accident occurred at the 80km peg along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road, this is about 20 kilometres to Chinhoyi when the driver of the Toyota Wish is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle. Indications are that the vehicle veered off the road, overturned several times before landing on its left side about 20 metres from the road.”

He said passers-by discovered the vehicle this morning in the bush.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...