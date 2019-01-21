6 burnt to death after accident

SIX people, two of them believed to be children, were yesterday burnt beyond recognition when their car burst into flames after veering off the road and hitting a tree at the 259-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

BY REX MPHISA

The deceased had just left the Beitbridge Border Post when their car, a small pick-up truck, veered off the road and hit a tree before exploding.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident, but did not provide further details.

“We have received information on that accident where six people died, but details are still sketchy. Police are on the ground,” Ndebele said from his Gwanda base.

Sources said the car had just left the border post when the accident happened.

“All six were burnt beyond recognition and their remains were taken to Beitbridge Hospital mortuary,” a source said.

The accident follows a similar one in which 33 people aboard a Brookline bus travelling to Beitbridge were burnt beyond recognition when a gas tank exploded, setting the bus on fire.

Related posts: Mnangagwa PR gesture won’t fool anyone: TZ Ethiopia PM Hailemariam Desalegn in surprise resignation Chamisa plots anti-Mnangagwa protests Goba sucked in $380k fraud trial case African Sun bails out poor granny CCTV sells out suspected thieves