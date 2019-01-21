Shutdown affects Bosso elections

HIGHLANDERS FC have deferred their nomination process for the upcoming executive elections following last week’s protests which were sparked by a sharp rise in the prices of fuel, shutting down business nationwide.

The posts that will be up for grabs in the elections are that for the vice-chairman and treasurer.

The elections will now be held on February 5, a week after the club’s annual general elections.

The deadline for submission of papers for aspiring candidates had been set for Saturday, January 19, but after last week’s disturbances, it has been extended to this weekend.

Nominations opened on January 6, but no aspiring candidate had picked the papers to date.

Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that the nomination court had postponed the closure of nominations.

“After wide consultations, the nomination court has postponed the close of nominations to next week, Saturday (January 26), owing to the events of the past week which rendered the functional organs of the office not operational. So we have extended the period to allow aspiring candidates to pick up the forms,” Dube said.

The vice-chairmanship is currently held by Modern Ngwenya, while Donald Ndebele is the treasurer, and the duo’s tenure ends in a fortnight.

They have served the club for the past three years, and sources said Ngwenya and Ndebele might seek re-election.

The club is headed by businessman Kenneth Mhlophe, who is the chairperson, while Israel Moyo is the secretary. Wisdom Mabhena, a committee member, completes the current executive committee list. The three were elected at the beginning of the year and their terms expire in 2021.

