Marabini branches into fashion

RENOWNED musician Jeys Marabini has branched into fashion designing in a bid to expand his artistic dynasty with the launch of a new fashion line called Jeys Marabini music, which has a collection of T-shirts and caps.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The Ntunja Mbila hitmaker, who is riding high with his album launched in August last year, said the fashion aspect of his creative endeavours showed that his brand had grown big enough to require more avenues for expression.

“The brand Jeys Marabini has grown and the fashion side of Jeys is for the fans. I have so many fans who want to take pride in their music and to spread the love out there,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

“Besides the music CDs and shows, the fans want something tangible from me and this will go a long way in creating and leaving a legacy behind.

It also helps in marketing the music as well. The merchandise is of high quality, manufactured in South Africa and comes with an affordable price of $20.”

The musician said the fashion brand is targeting all age groups.

“We are targeting all age groups, from kids to adults and both males and females. Our music is listened to by everyone, so the fashion brand should accommodate everyone. I have visited schools and colleges and I have discovered that my fans are everywhere,” he said.

“Jeys Marabini is a brand that has grown, I recently performed at a kindergarten I was shocked to learn how kids know my music especially Ntunja Mbila. That showed me that the music has grown and will forever be with the people.”

Marabini’s latest album was produced by Ntaniel Oktopus and carries songs such as Bhasikili, Yiyo Lingoma, S’thandwa, Mbulali, Wobuya, My chick and many more.

Like this: Like Loading...