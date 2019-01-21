Pemhenayi granted bail pending appeal

FORMER Mutare North MP Batsirai Pemhenayi (Zanu PF) has been granted $100 bail pending appeal at the High Court after he was last week convicted and sentenced for assaulting the ruling party’s Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro’s personal assistant, Wilson Nyamande, during primary elections last year.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe recently sentenced Pemhenayi, together with Wellington Magarasadza (32), Gilbert Chinyaunzore (35), Claudious Matule (29) to six-month jail terms each, with two months conditionally suspended.

After spending a few days behind bars, the quartet last week approached the court through their lawyers Mugadza Chinzamba and Partners Legal Practitioners seeking to appeal the ruling at the High Court this week.

The alleged assault occurred on April 30, 2018 when Pemhenayi and Madiro were contesting in the party’s primary elections.

According to the State, Madiro and his co-accused beat up Nyamande, accusing him of stealing ballot papers.

