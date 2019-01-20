The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says it is business as usual in Zimbabwe following almost a week of bloody protests that claimed several lives and left dozens injured.

“The minister [Lindiwe Sisulu] has noted that protests in Zimbabwe have calmed down and life in the streets of Zimbabwe is returning to normal‚” said Dirco’s spokesperson‚ Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

The protests were sparked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 150% petrol hike announcement. Mnangagwa said the petrol price would increase from $1.43/l (about R20) to $3.31/l‚ (about R45) and diesel from $1.38/l to $3.11/l‚ making its fuel the most expensive in the world.

Mnangagwa’s government shut down internet services for a day during the unrest and later restored it.

“Minister Sisulu indicated that the South African government was working with the Zimbabwean government in finding a short and long term solution to the economic situation‚” said Mabaya.

“The minister added that if the situation is not attended to‚ the current economic challenges can derail the political and economic progress the country has made since the election of the new president.”