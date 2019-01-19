Mnangagwa arrives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Azerbaijan – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan from Azerbaijan this Saturday evening.

He was received by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr Zhenis Kassymbek and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Galymzhan Koyshibayev.

Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country of the world and 9th largest in terms of area in the world.

Its economy thrives on oil and gas revenue and has other minerals like uranium, zinc and copper.

According to a briefing by the Zimbabwe Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Zimbabwe and Kazakhstan might establish cooperation in the food processing, mining, fertiliser manufacturing, manpower training and petrol chemicals.

Earlier in the day, President Mnangagwa met with his Azerbaijan counterpart, Mr Ilham Aliyev at his residence in Baku.

Details of their deliberation were not immediately available but Zimbabwe is interested in mining joint ventures, granite goods and finished tobacco products.

Zimbabwe which has long established relations with Russia and Belarus is making in charting new territory in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The president said he is ready to partner Azerbaijan in his efforts to develop and modernise the southern African country.

After some hours of deliberations behind closed doors the two presidents said their goodbyes and the media later caught up with the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador James Manzou. – ZBC

