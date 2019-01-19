Government introduces ZUPCO in towns

HARARE – The government, through ZUPCO, will from Monday, the 21st of January launch the Urban Mass Transport System, with the parastatal’s buses charging a dollar for local trips in all towns and cities.

The hike in fuel price last weekend saw some commuter operators charging up to $5 for local trips in most towns, and the latest government intervention is expected to ease the burden on the commuters.

Addressing the media in Harare this evening, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said ZUPCO buses will complement the existing commuting system.

“In line with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme’s thrust to modernise the entire national transport system in the country, starting from Monday 21 January 2019 at 5.am, the government through the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO), launching an Urban Mass Transportation System to complement existing commuting system. All suburbs within Harare will be $1 per trip, Chitungwiza to Harare will be $1.50 and Norton to City will be $2 per trip. These affordable rates will apply to other towns and cities,” the Minister said.

Mutsvangwa assured the nation that more buses will be procured for the initiative, while there will be adequate security to protect the buses and passengers.

She said the introduction of ZUPCO buses will help reduce the country’s fuel costs and decongest the CBD as buses carry more people than smaller forms of transportation.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the fuel situation is improving despite this week’s violence having affected the transportation of the commodity.

She also addressed the issue of fuel coupons.

“On the issue of fuel coupons purchased prior to the latest fuel price review, whose value is being discounted by 60 percent resulting in a 20 litre coupon being valued at 8 litres, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development is engaging the concerned fuel companies to expeditiously address the issue,” she said.

The government also assured the diplomatic community, tourists, investors, guests and all Zimbabweans that the situation is under government control and peace is prevailing throughout the country.

