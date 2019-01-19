Star FM Music Awards are here

Leisure Reporter

DESPITE the senseless violence that rocked the country, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo, prejudicing the showbiz industry of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Star FM has a tonic.

This Friday, the inaugural Star FM Music Awards take centre stage at Zimbali Lifestyle Centre in Greendale, Harare. In what promises to be a glamorous event, the invitation-only awards ceremony is billed as “the event of the year”, according to organisers and independent showbiz watchers.

With a lot of meticulous planning going into it, plans are at an advanced stage for the hosting of the event, which has attracted a record 1 800 entries. With many awards in the country being rocked by controversies surrounding transparency, Star FM roped in reputable auditors to test the processes and ensure openness.

Audit firm, Baker Tilly International, tightly supervised the nominations, which went through two stages of adjudication processes before the winners were picked.

The categories for the nomination cover the full spectrum of music that was played on the station between January 1 2018 and January 30 2018. Leading the list with six nominations is Enoch Munhenga aka Ex Q. The artiste was nominated in Best Afro-pop Song, Best Collaboration (nominated twice), Best Male Artiste, Best Album and Song of the Year.

Dancehall artiste Jah Signal was nominated in five categories; Best Collaboration, Best Male Artiste, Best Zim dancehall Song, Best Album and Song of the Year. Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Takura, Nutty O, Tamy Moyo, Baba Harare, Killer T, Jah Prayzah and gospel sensation Janet Manyowa were also nominated. To add spice to the whole affair, some of the nominees will take to the stage to serenade guests on the awards night. Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division General Manager, Comfort Mbofana expressed satisfaction with the preparations so far.

“The team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that we honour our musicians at the Star FM Music Awards in a manner that they deserve. Star FM (as the biggest of the four radio stations within the division) has a symbiotic relationship with the music industry and we are proud of playing our role in supporting Zimbabwean music,” he said.

Mbofana added that Star FM was grateful for the support from the various partners who had come on board to support local music

“Impala Car Rental are the platinum sponsor and we are very grateful for them not hesitating when we approached them. We have also received tremendous and spirited support from Jan Jam, Econet Buddy Beatz, Black Shark Protection Services, Nafuna TV and Sankayi Night Club. Our sister divisions within the Zimpapers Group have been instrumental in getting this project off the ground and we are indeed indebted,” he explained

The Star FM Music awards will be streamed live on social media with a live outside broadcast happening from the venue.

