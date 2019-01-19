Zimbabwe: a blessed nation

IS God angry with Zimbabwe or not?

BY ERASMUS MAKARIMAYI

Is the nation appeasing God’s wrath and undergoing punishment for past evils? Because of the austere environment the country is under, many theories, have emerged.

Economists and politicians can explain this in their own way. Other various interest opinions, including religion, proffer their take.

What’s the Christian view on this? What does the Bible say in light of the finished works of Jesus Christ? These and many other questions will form the basis of our inquiry today. [I did this piece over two years ago and NewsDay published it on Saturday August 18, 2016.]

What’s is the nature of God according to New Testament promise or the dispensation of grace? Generations before us have been “repenting and confessing sins.”

It has become the norm that year-in-year-out, people gather under the banner of church for corporate “repentance.” I am using the word repent in its various forms, cognisant that it means change of mind. I am not sure whether people gather to change the mindset (paradigm shift) or enforce the status quo.

So as masses gather to “cry out” to God, are the prayers right? Are these national calls for “repentance and confession of sins” a confession of ignorance or public display of corporate fear and doubt? Please, note that I am not talking about prayer for the nation.

It’s important to note before we go further that God is omnipresent in nature here and everywhere. The scripture usually used is 2 Chronicles 7:14. It reads: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” The presenter usually frowns her/his face to signify God’s anger. It sounds so religious and humbling.

After such prayers, participants feel relieved and qualified for God’s mercy. At what stage will God be satisfied? In many instances someone, probably titled prophet, then speaks saying they’re under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and say something like: “God has heard your prayers and He will heal the land, thus sayeth the Lord.”

Here’s my answer to all the questions. Please, prayerfully and with an open mind follow through. The devil wants us to circumvent Jesus’ finished works on the cross so that we receive nothing from God. Jesus, indeed, came about 2018 years ago to fulfil scriptures.

He accomplished His mandate. It’s for us now to receive and partake of the dividends and benefits of His sacrificial death. The New Testament believer stands in authority fully convinced that their petitions were heard and answered in Christ.

We pray after the cross (the finished works of Christ) and not before the cross.

By prophecy before the incarnation of Jesus, God says in Isaiah 54:8: “In a little wrath I hid my face from thee for a moment; but with everlasting kindness will I have mercy on thee, saith the Lord thy Redeemer.”

Please, note that He said everlasting kindness. This was in recognition of what Christ had prophetically accomplished, recorded in Isaiah. You and I

know that 53 comes before 54. Isaiah 53:4-5 record: “[4] Surely, he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. [5] But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”

After God poured out all His wrath and anger for the whole world, including Zimbabwe, on Jesus on the Cross, He remarked that He will, with everlasting kindness, have mercy us. One plus one should simply add up to two.

Because of Christ, God asserts in Hebrews 8:12: “For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will I remember no more.”

Our duty is to move away from guilt, condemnation and the devil’s accusations and receive God’s already issued out forgiveness in Christ and not impute sin on our land. The Bible states in 2 Corinthians 5:19: “To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.”

If God reconciled the world, including Zimbabwe to Himself, what else can we say? 1 John 2:2 says: “And he (Jesus) is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.” We don’t carry the sins of Zimbabwe, Jesus did.

Believers should stand and refuse the notion that God has cast a curse upon the land. Let’s pray in victory. We pray because it was accomplished in Christ, and not that God shall think about it.

We’re in the day of salvation, not God’s wrath on our beautiful nation. 2 Corinthians 6:2 states: “(For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)” We’re at peace with God. Let’s stand up for our rights.

If God doesn’t condone you being angry with your neighbour, why would He be angry with Zimbabwe? Uphold Ephesians 4:27: “Neither give place to the devil.”

Enjoy the love of God. It’s not about you and me; it’s all about Jesus.

You’re blessed and Zimbabwe is blessed. The nation is going somewhere. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

