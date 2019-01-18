Ex-Manica Diamond players cry foul

Cloud Fusire Sports Reporter

THE players who helped Manica Diamonds qualify for the domestic Premiership are not happy with the decision to dump them en-masse as the team went for some experienced old hands. Luke Masomere’s men were crowned ZIFA Eastern Region Division One champions, with five games to spare, last season.

Manica Diamonds had an extraordinary season in which they raked up 25 wins and four draws last year. The Gem Boys have it clear they want to make an impression in the domestic top-flight league after raiding the market and unveiling 12 new signings. These new arrivals include former Warriors captain Partson Jaure and ex-Dynamos defender Peace Makaha.

However, some of the players affected by the clear-out have been crying foul. The side retained only about seven players from their Division One championship-winning side.

One of the players told The Saturday Herald yesterday they feel used by the club as they were hoping to realise their dreams of playing Premier League football. “I played for the team with all my heart and passion, focusing on getting promoted so that I would realise my childhood dream of playing in the top-flight league,’’ he said.

“It was after we got promoted when things started going wrong.

‘’All of the players’ contracts expired because the club had signed us on one-year contracts and if you check right now almost 75 percent of the team, who fought for the club to be promoted, were dropped.’’ However, club chairman Masimba Chihowa explained the rationale behind the massive clear-out. He said most of the players had signed one year deals and were released upon the expiry of their contracts in consultation with the coach. “All the players we had last year were on a one-year contract and the decision to sign or drop players was done by the coach because it is a technical decision.

‘’We, as the executive, have a little role to play in deciding the future of a player and the coach is the one that signals us to sign a player not the reverse.

Like this: Like Loading...