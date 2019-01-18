SK rejects Zimind story

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has dismissed a story in yesterday’s edition of the Zimbabwe Independent which insinuated that he said the ruling party was prepared to talk to the MDC-Alliance if formally requested.

In a statement to The Herald yesterday Cde Khaya Moyo said the story had deliberately misrepresented facts.

“The deliberate misrepresentation of facts in today’s (yesterday’s) issue of the so-called Independent newspaper in pursuit of dialogue by the MDC-Alliance with the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF Cde Mnangagwa is not only shameful but an act of desperation which knows no bounds,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

“In the said interview I categorically stated that Zanu-PF wishes to know what this dialogue which we read of in the newspapers was all about. I further stated that it was disrespectful for the opposition to call for dialogue with the Head of State through the media when they know the protocol to follow. The matter ended there in less than a minute.”

In the Zimbabwe Independent’s lead story titled “Pressure mounting as more protests line-up” Cde Khaya Moyo is alleged to have said the ruling party could not rule out dialogue with the MDC-Alliance if a formal request for talks was made. The ruling party has since said it would not be stampeded into talks with the opposition through violent protests as witnessed early this week when life and property running into hundreds of thousands of dollars was lost to rowdy mobs organised by the MDC-Alliance.

