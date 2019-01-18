CJ Malaba denies meeting ED over PG

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba never met President Mnangagwa last month over the recruitment of the country’s substantive Prosecutor-General (PG), Judicial Service Commission (JSC) acting secretary Mr Walter Chikwana has said.

In an interview, Mr Chikwana dismissed reports that the Chief Justice met the President on December 5 at Munhumutapa Building in Harare where they discussed the list of the candidates who were interviewed for the prosecution’s top post.

Some sections of the media reported that the names of the top three performers in the public interviews held last year were rejected as Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabiza preferred Acting PG Mr Kumbirai Hodzi.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Justice, Mr Chikwana said his boss was on leave during the stated period and that statements published concerning him were untrue.

Mr Chikwana, according to the reports, was reported to have also attended the meeting.

“The Chief Justice never met the President concerning the recruitment of the Prosecutor-General. I also did not attend any such meeting.

“That is false. In fact, the Chief Justice was on leave and was not in Harare during the said period. He only resumed duty on January 9 this year,” said Mr Chikwana.

Like this: Like Loading...