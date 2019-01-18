African Champions League: Holders Esperance beat Platinum

Taha Khenissi scored twice for title-holders Esperance of Tunisia against Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum in the African Champions League

Tunisia’s Esperance continued their centenary celebrations with a 2-0 win over visitors FC Platinum of Zimbabwe in the African Champions League.

Taha Khenissi scored both goals for the title-holders to take them to four points from two games in Group B and leave Platinum on a single point.

His first goal came after 24 minutes as he found the space to fire home from 10 yards out despite being surrounded.

The win was sealed with the Tunisia international’s second on 65 minutes.

Khenissi nodded home from close range after Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom had headed the ball back across the area from a corner.

The match was played in an empty El Menzah Stadium in Tunis after the Confederation of African Football punished Esperance for the poor behaviour of their fans during last season’s tournament.

Esperance had already been forced to move the game due to the ongoing redevelopment of their Rades Stadium. – BBC

Like this: Like Loading...