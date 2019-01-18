How Zimbabweans stayed online when government shut down the internet

When government played its heavy hand on freedom of speech by shutting down social media space, Zimbabweans were ready to counter it.

On the first day of riots sparked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 120 percent fuel hike, live video footage, news updates and breaking news made their way to the world through Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

The news was that the state was losing the fight to contain charging rioters who moved from the high-density suburbs of Bulawayo and Harare into the two cities’ central business districts.