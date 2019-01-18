Twelve concert series postponed

ORGANISERS of the Twelve Concert series — which was set to be headlined by top French violinist Gilles Apap on January 20, 22 and 26 — have announced the postponement of the concerts following a massive job stay away that rocked the country from Monday this week.

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

Gilles Apap

Apap was scheduled to perform alongside local pianist Eren Levendoğlu this Sunday, French artiste Myriam Lafargue on Tuesday and Austrian conductor Robert Lehrbaumer on Saturday next week.

In a statement issued on behalf of the organisers yesterday, Aquarius PR said: “Due to recent developments, it has been decided that the upcoming Twelve January concerts, Gilles Apap and Eren Levendoğlu (January 20), Gilles Apap and Myriam Lafargue (January 22) and the New Year Concert with Austrian conductor Robert Lehrbaumer (January 26) be postponed.

The Twelve organisers will advise of new dates in due course.”

Apap, who is renowned for his unique approach to music, was also set to conduct a free-of-charge master class to the instrumental students alongside Lafargue.