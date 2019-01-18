Machacha releases thanksgiving album

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

INIMITABLE gospel artiste Joel Machacha, who has been one of the most consistent musicians in Mutare, has curtained up the year 2019 with a thanksgiving album titled Tinokutendai Jehovah. The project which is his fourth after Vadanei, Hondo yaSatani and Haanganyadzisi is laden with inspirational lyrics that blend well with well arranged instruments, thanks to the producing prowess of former musician and Charles Charamba keyboardist Jonathan Mgazi.

Machacha says his album was inspired by highs and lows experienced by Christians in their day-to-day lives.

He sings about trials and tribulations faced by Christians in their quest to fight the devil and his machinations. His husky voice reminds many of the late gospel guru Brian Sibalo.

Songs on the six-track album are title track Tinokutendai Jehovah, Musandisye, Murapi mukuru, Rufaro mumoyo, Usatye ndinewe and Kana muchida. Tinokutendai Jehovah, loosely translated as We thank you Lord is Machacha’s song of thanksgiving where he applauds God for being with him through thick and thin and for protecting mankind.

He presents the song in a unique and beautiful way making it easy for the listener to meditate over it.

The singer begs for protection from enemies of progress and devil’s callous machinations on the song Musandisiye.

He says he will be unsafe and vulnerable if God is not with him hence asking for a shield to remain untouchable.

On the song, Usatye Ndinewe, Machacha urges listeners to wait for God’s time and continue trusting in him in season and out of season.

“I am inspired by the support I have received so far since the release of the album.

It is encouraging to note that a lot of people are coming with positive feedback as well as constructive criticism and that has made me a better musician since releasing my groundbreaking album five years ago. Personally, I believe I am getting better with time like wine. I also believe that this is my best project ever.

The album contains themes such as love, betrayal, hope and trust among others,” he said.

Machacha will soon hold live shows countrywide to market his soulful project.

